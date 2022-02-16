OKCash (OK) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, OKCash has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $931,478.10 and $394.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,977.87 or 1.00029156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00067087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00027376 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00020174 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00390857 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,351,309 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars.

