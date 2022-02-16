Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Short Interest Up 44.1% in January

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 856,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.65.

ODFL stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $203.88 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.62 and a 200 day moving average of $316.83. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

