Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) recently:

2/14/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $336.00 to $335.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $335.00.

2/4/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $380.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $304.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $365.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $291.00 to $327.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $348.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $340.00.

1/4/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $360.00 to $385.00.

12/30/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $380.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/28/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. In the first nine months of 2021, the company paid dividends of $69.4 million and repurchased shares worth $599 million. Improvement in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues), owing to higher revenues, is encouraging. With improved freight market conditions, rise in LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments is driving the top line. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Capital expenditures for 2021 are likely to be $605 million compared with $225.1 million in 2020. Moreover, high operating expenses pose a threat to Old Dominion's bottom line. Total operating expenses rose 23.5% in the first nine months of 2021 mainly due to rise in costs pertaining to salaries, wages & benefits and escalation in operating supplies & expenses.”

Shares of ODFL opened at $297.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.88 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

