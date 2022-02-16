Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stake Boosted by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 259.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 160.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 452.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

ONB opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

