Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OPOF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. 430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 240,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 42,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.