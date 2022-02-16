Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of OPOF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. 430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.
