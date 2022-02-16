Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Up 5%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 1,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 449,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

OLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

