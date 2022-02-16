Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.37

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.37 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 27244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

