OMG Network Price Hits $4.71 (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $660.79 million and $148.69 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $4.71 or 0.00010768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.46 or 0.00245579 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

