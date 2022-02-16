Omni Price Tops $2.81 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $282.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00006367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00290859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,319 coins and its circulating supply is 563,003 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

