ONE Gas (OGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $81.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ONE Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

