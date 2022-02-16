One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce sales of $17.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $13.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $61.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $61.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover One Stop Systems.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

