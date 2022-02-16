OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) is Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. OneSpan accounts for about 10.9% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned 7.08% of OneSpan worth $53,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OneSpan by 21.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the third quarter valued at $205,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in OneSpan during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in OneSpan during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. 229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,006. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.84 million, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

