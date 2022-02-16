Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Short Interest Update

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Onion Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onion Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onion Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onion Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onion Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onion Global stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26. Onion Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

