Onooks Hits Market Cap of $6.82 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Onooks has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $342,830.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Onooks has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.12 or 0.07109679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,949.81 or 0.99794678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00050419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

