onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Short Interest Update

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 20,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.11. 4,184,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335,419. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in onsemi by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in onsemi by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in onsemi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 753,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

