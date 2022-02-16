Opacity (OPCT) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $19.02 million and approximately $223,690.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00038262 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00105848 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

