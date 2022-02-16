Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

OTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $10,913,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $10,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. Open Text has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

