OpenOcean (OOE) Price Down 15.2% This Week

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $21.02 million and $2.77 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.15 or 0.07080958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,068.76 or 1.00075117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003013 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

