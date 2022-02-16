Oppenheimer Lowers Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target to $64.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $60.48. 11,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,772. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 134,962 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 109,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,944,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.