OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading Up 2.3%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) shares were up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.68 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.60). Approximately 193,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 128,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.58).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of £38.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14.

Get OptiBiotix Health alerts:

About OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.