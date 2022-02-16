OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $76.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.63, but opened at $46.66. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 755 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,131 shares of company stock worth $2,642,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.54 million, a P/E ratio of 341.64 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

