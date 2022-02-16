Option Care Health (OPCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Option Care Health to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OPCH opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.86.
In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.
