Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 2.9%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 8,904,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 12,420,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.42. The stock has a market cap of £6.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Oriole Resources Company Profile (LON:ORR)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

