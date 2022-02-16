Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of Otter Tail worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $969,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

OTTR opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.