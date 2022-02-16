Outfront Media (OUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

