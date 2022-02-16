Overstock.com (OSTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 281,746 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 90,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

