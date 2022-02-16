Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ORCC opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $14.97.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

