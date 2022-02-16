Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ORCC opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $14.97.
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.
