Oxen Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $26.08 million and approximately $40,549.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,672.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.76 or 0.07038265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00289567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.41 or 0.00756558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013379 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00072292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00407354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00213156 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,154,635 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

