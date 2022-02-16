Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 16.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,095,000 after acquiring an additional 443,574 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Ozon by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,962 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,884,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,397,000 after buying an additional 822,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ozon by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 800,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Ozon by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,637,000 after buying an additional 166,113 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ozon alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OZON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ozon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

OZON stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. Ozon has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ozon will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.