PAC Protocol Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.42 million and $118,581.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005822 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000127 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010514 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,150,158,290 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

