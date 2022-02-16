Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $10.33. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 121,370 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

