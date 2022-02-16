Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCRX. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,455. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,381 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

