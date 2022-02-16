PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

MPGPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on PageGroup from GBX 730 ($9.88) to GBX 770 ($10.42) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

