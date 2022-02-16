PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Shares Down 5.1%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD) was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Get PAID alerts:

PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Paid, Inc provides an all in one e-Commerce as a service platform to businesses spanning multiple industries. It combines an intuitive website builder & e-Commerce store with a proprietary shipping AI engine and payments processing through one platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Service; Shipping Calculator Services; Brewery Management Software; Merchant Processing Services; and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.