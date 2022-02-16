Pallapay Reaches One Day Volume of $477,350.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $477,350.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pallapay has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.65 or 0.07121159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,079.74 or 0.99915177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00053008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 587,437,959 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

