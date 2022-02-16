Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of PLMR stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.68. 133,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,911. Palomar has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $105.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of -0.06.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $102,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,316,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 24.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

