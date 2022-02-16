Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of PLMR stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.68. 133,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,911. Palomar has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $105.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of -0.06.
In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $102,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,316,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palomar (PLMR)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.