Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of PAAS stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.
