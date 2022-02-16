Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

