Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 55,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

PAAS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. 142,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,132. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.