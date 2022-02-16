Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PAAS opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Several research firms have recently commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.
