Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAAS opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.