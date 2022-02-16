Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in January

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DQJCY opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Pan Pacific International has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

