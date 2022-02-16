Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $995.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.