Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,372. The firm has a market cap of $214.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANL shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 67,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Further Reading

