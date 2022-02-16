Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp I’s Quiet Period Will End on February 23rd (NASDAQ:PPYAU)

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp I’s (NASDAQ:PPYAU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 23rd. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PPYAU stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Get Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp I alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.