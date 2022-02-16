Par Pacific (PARR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PARR opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $900.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

In other Par Pacific news, Director Melvyn N. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $896,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,500 shares of company stock worth $728,770 and have sold 893,542 shares worth $13,414,727. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 47,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 53,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

