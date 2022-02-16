Par Pacific (PARR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE PARR opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $900.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.
In other Par Pacific news, Director Melvyn N. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $896,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,500 shares of company stock worth $728,770 and have sold 893,542 shares worth $13,414,727. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Par Pacific (PARR)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.