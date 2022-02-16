PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.27) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PAR Technology.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PAR Technology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,910,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
