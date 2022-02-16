Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $548,134.78 and approximately $29,998.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

