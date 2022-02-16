Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Shares Down 4.1%

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$35.95 and last traded at C$36.14. 219,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 66,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

In related news, Director Paul G. Smith acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.77 per share, with a total value of C$33,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at C$505,417.

Park Lawn Company Profile (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

