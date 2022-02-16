ParkinGo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,692.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1,692.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,084.16 or 0.99989022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00065307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00027612 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00020183 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.00390518 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars.

