Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. Parkland has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.63.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

