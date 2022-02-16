PARSIQ One Day Volume Reaches $314,854.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $52.64 million and approximately $314,854.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.03 or 0.00297199 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005868 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.12 or 0.01168371 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002999 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

